A cruel case of animal abuse leaves one kitty with eight lives left

(2/21/2020) - A cat is rushed to a mid-Michigan animal hospital with terrible injuries from abuse.

The injuries are difficult to even talk about - and will require weeks to heal.

And even then, additional surgery may be needed.

"This is torture. This animal had to have been in extreme pain," explained Humane Society of Midland Shelter Director Beth Wellman.

A cat, called "Tootsie" may indeed have nine lives.

Monday evening, someone dropped off this less than one year old feline to the M20 Animal Hospital in Midland.

"She was running a fever. She had infection and a lot of extreme swelling and pain. So, the first step was to get fluids, pain meds, antibiotics on board, to get some of that swelling down to figure out what was going on," said Wellman.

What was going on was something that angered and upset many mid-state animal lovers.

"A grinder was taken to each of her toes to grind the bone down," added Wellman.

Someone attempted to try a home declaw and failed miserably.

It took hours of surgery on Wednesday, to pick out bone fragments, clean the wounds and repair other damage to all four paws.

Donations quickly poured in to help with medical expenses, once word got out on social media.

"We certainly are greatly appreciative of all the support we've gotten and any further support we can get, as we don't know how much it's going to cost," said Wellman.

(KEVIN) To help heal her wounds, Tootsie must wear a "Cone of Shame" to keep her from licking her paws.

"Everyone has said it is amazing the personality this cat has, even with the amount of pain she's been in."

Tootsie is expected to head over to the Humane Society of Midland County next week to recuperate further from her injuries.

Once healed, she'll be spayed and put up for adoption.

If you wish to adopt this deserving kitty, you can fill out a form on the Midland Humane Society web page.

https://hsomc.org/adopt

