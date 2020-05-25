A devastating loss: Sanford veterans monument destroyed by flood

(05/25/2020)- Devastation in the Village of Sanford -- but on this day of remembrance-- one area in particular stands out.

"We knew this was bigger than just our son. This was veterans, this was veterans in our community," said mom, Kim Burgess

A labor of love to honor those who have served our country.

Now crumbled and broken.

"The road was gone, all the flag poles were gone. We have a field cross there, it was tipped over in the mud," Burgess said.

Kim Burgess knew it was bad-- but says she was unprepared for the devastation that took place where the monument once stood for the past two years.

"When I saw that field cross on the ground in the mud, I just broke down and wept. I said we can't have that. That is like a grave marker for them. That is a symbol for those who fell in Iraq,"

One of those fallen-- Kim's son Ryan..

His life was cut short in December of 2006 while on his second tour in Iraq.

He was just 21 years old.

"We had talked about building a monument for quite sometime, but we just couldn't decide what we wanted to do and where we wanted to do it we kind of did some research, and we found our hometown is the town Sanford is the town my son grew up in," Burgess said

Now years of work, gone.

Burgess says they were able to salvage a few things.

"We have the American Flag, it was in the mud, so we pulled that up and we will have that framed and placed on the new monument," she said

Burgess says people are already stepping up, to help rebuild it.

"The Ryan Burgess memorial foundation spearheaded this, but it was our community that came together. So it means a lot to me that people think about our veterans, that they are not forgotten," Burgess said.

if you would like help:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-sanford-flag-memorial?