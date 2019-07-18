Fire hydrant helps sweltering residents cool off the old fashioned way

(7/18/19) - There are many ways to cool off when the heat becomes unbearable, but Swartz Creek is turning to an old fashioned tradition of showering children with a fire hydrant.

That turned one street into a cool treat on Thursday.

"When I got in there it was like freezing," said Layton Zacek from Swartz Creek.

He said the water felt fine after he acclimated to it in a few minutes.

Kaden Wood said, "It feels like I'm playing at the beach in the water."

Dozens of kids showed up behind Swartz Creek Fire Department Station 1 after they announced on social media they wanted to provide a little relief from the sweltering heat and humidity.

"Well, the emphasis behind this was the extreme heat wave and the temperatures that we're going to be having over the next several days," said Swartz Creek Fire Lt. Robert Fitzpatrick.

He said the cool spray of water is the fire department's way of giving back to the community during this week's hot weather.

A dual spray nozzle hooked up to the hydrant greatly reduced the force of the water for little kids and some bigger kids.

However, authorities advised everyone else never to tamper with a fire hydrant, as the sudden pressure release could lead to injury and loss of pressure for residents in the area.

Parents who came out with their children or grandchildren were very happy to have a place to chill for a bit.

"I never got to do this as a kid. I think this is so cool. I'm glad they posted on Facebook so I can bring my kids out here and they can experience this. So, this isn't something that cities normally do and have, so this is pretty special," said Morgan Allen of Swartz Creek.

Swartz Creek will open up the hydrant once again Friday from noon to 1 p.m., 3 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m.