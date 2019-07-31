A mid-Michigan community is making it easy for you to try paddle boarding

(07/31/19) - It’s a fun, but challenging way to explore the water.

"It is a beginner friendly activity especially out here, we provide you with a life jacket, a paddle, we have lifeguards and rangers on duty to keep everybody safe,” says Brian Keenan-Lechel, the director of Saginaw County Parks.

For that reason, he's encouraging people who haven't done so, to give it a try through classes being offered by the parks department.

Paddle boarding can be an exciting activity to share with friends and family or you can do it alone to focus more on the full body work out you're getting out on the water.

"The whole time you're paddle boarding your using your stomach muscles, your using your arms, your in a squat position,” Kathryn Wilson explains.

Wilson even enjoys doing yoga on a paddle board.

"It incorporates balance, stability and all sorts of things there,” says Keenan-Lechel.

The board will move. Your job is to make sure your body isn't doing a ton of moving.

To get your bearings, sign up for a class! The next paddle boarding lesson will be held at the Haithco Recreation Area from 5:00 - 6:00 pm and 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on August 7.

You can also rent paddle boards during the week. We've included a link with this article.

