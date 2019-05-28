'A new day' as Saginaw County Animal Care and Control director starts job

(5/28/2019) - Saginaw County's new animal control director is officially on the job.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki

Retired Michigan State Police Inspector Bonnie Kanicki is hoping to bring some stability to the position. She's the fifth person to have the job in the past 10 years.

"I have been a rescue advocate my entire adult life," Kanicki said.

She spent more than three decades with the Michigan State Police and she finds similarities with her old job and her new one.

"Those business processes are very similar and we add on as our priority to that the animals first," Kanicki said.

She spent her first day talking to employees. One of her first priorities is getting the shelter up to full staff, which is 16.

"We have two vacancies for two animal control officers," Kanicki said. "We are in the process of reviewing applications."

She takes the job as a decision has yet to be made on where a new animal shelter will be built. Voters approved a millage in August for new construction.

"Originally, there were 10 locations that were proposed and reviewed. That was narrowed down to five. That list has now been narrowed down to three," Kanicki said.

She takes the reigns of a shelter that has had its share of controversy in recent years, culminating with the resignation of Lisa Stoffel last summer after her education credentials were found out to be fraudulent.

"It does feel like a new day," said Trish Barnes, the kennel manager who has been at the animal shelter for the last six years. "Get the new shelter plans going, get the shelter built and keep things going uphill, like they should be. It's been a long struggle for us to where we have been."

Kanicki is excited to work with the dedicated staff that stayed around during the tough times.

"There was some good going on there," she said. "There was a staff that was deeply committed even through those dark times to keep the center operational and to take care of these animals. Those are the good things I want to bring forward."