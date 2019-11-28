While many spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends-- others are spending the day giving back to the others.

Traditions can be different for every family-- but for the late Amelia Urbeck, she created a tradition of giving back.

"If she was here, she would be proud to see she started all this and its still going on today," said Urbeck's great nephew, Kyle May.

For May, a morning spent at the North End Soup kitchen is just how Thanksgiving goes.

"My aunt, when I was 9 wanted to bring me here and show me the ways," May said. "It's just become a tradition. I'm here, my boys are here, my sister, pretty much my whole family."

His grandfather-- John Torres says seeing his kids, his grand kids, and now his great grand kids, continuing his sister's tradition of giving back is what he is thankful for every year."

"It just gets better every year. I brought the kids down here to show them that some kids don't have anything," said Torres. "It's just a good feeling to come here and help John Manes and the soup kitchen."

Volunteer coordinator, Jon Manes, he says without people like Torres and his family-- the soup kitchen wouldn't be able to serve the thousands of people they do every year.

"This is what this day is for. Families, couples, individuals. We want to give as many people a chance as possible," Manes said. "Mainly families who want their children to volunteer for a reason, to see what volunteering is all about. That really helps us out because those are the ones that come back every year."

While May says he already has a few helpers with him this year, he looks forward to next year when his young daughter will be old enough to join in on the family tradition.