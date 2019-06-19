AAA: Many drivers underestimate dangers of marijuana-impaired driving

(6/19/19) - A new report shows many drivers underestimate the dangers of marijuana-impaired driving.

AAA says almost 70 percent of people surveyed believe it is unlikely drivers under the influence of marijuana will get caught.

The organization also found in the past 30 days alone, nearly 15 million people admitted to driving within an hour of using marijuana.

It says many drivers believe drunk driving and distracted driving are more dangerous.

AAA says Michiganders need to prepare for the impact that legal marijuana use will have on road safety.

The auto club says marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgment.