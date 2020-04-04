AAA Michigan donates 100 tablets to Beaumont Health

(04.04.20) - AAA Michigan has donated 100 Samsung tablets to Beaumont Health. In an effort to provide isolated COVID-19 patients with a way to connect with family and friends.

The donation was made Friday morning. AAA Michigan thanks Beaumont for all it's doing for the community during this pandemic. And shared the hashtag #healthcareheroes

The tablets will help isolated patients talk with their families or friends who aren't allowed inside to visit them while they fight the virus.