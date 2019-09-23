AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 17 cents to $2.74 per gallon

(9/23/19) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have jumped 17 cents from a week ago to about $2.74 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded rose following attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but the average still was about 15 cents less than a year ago.

The state's highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.80. The lowest prices were in the Traverse City area at $2.63 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.77 per gallon, up 9 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

