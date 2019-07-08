AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 6 cents to $2.85 per gallon

(7/8/19) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 6 cents from a week ago to about $2.85 per gallon as the summer travel season is in full swing.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that despite the increase the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 8 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the state's highest average was in the Ann Arbor area at around $2.90. The lowest price was in the Marquette area at roughly $2.70 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.86 per gallon, up about 4 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

