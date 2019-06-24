AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $2.70 per gallon

(6/24/19) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 7 cents from a week ago at about $2.70 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 20 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the state's highest average was in Marquette at around $2.76. The lowest price was in the Jackson area at roughly $2.60 per gallon.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.74 per gallon, up about 3 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

