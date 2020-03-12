AAA offers travelers advice amid coronavirus concerns

(3/12/20) - AAA of Michigan offered some travel advice amid Coronavirus concerns.

It said to stay alert when traveling and heed all official advisories like avoiding international travel and cruise lines.

AAA said if you are feeling sick, you should not travel.

It said it was important to remember who you were visiting and consider their health.

The auto group club also recommended contacting a trusted travel advisor to understand and work through travel options.

It also encouraged travelers to use U.S. Government resources to stay informed like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

