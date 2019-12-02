ABC12 Days of Giving introduces Mid-Michigan to children facing the unthinkable

(12/2/2019) - ABC12 is starting a new tradition called the ABC12 Days of Giving.

This a chance for the station to share some blessings with those in the community who are struggling during the holiday season.

For the next 12 days, viewers will be introduced to children in the community who have faced the unthinkable this year.

While many other children were writing wish lists and dreaming of Santa Claus, the young people featured in Days of Giving have been worried about where they would sleep or when they might eat again.

ABC12 talked to children living at the Shelter of Flint to find out what they are hoping for this year. Anchor Angie Hendershot went on a very special journey as a group of local heroes and members of the community came together for something magical.

The ABC12 Days of Giving offer a chance to grant the wishes of children who have lost so much and a reminder of what really matters this time of year.