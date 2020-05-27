ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union postponed

(5/27/2020) -- Usually this time of year, we'd be preparing for the ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union.

Like so many events - the pandemic has forced us to postpone it - until it's safe for everyone involved.

But this fall, when it returns, we will need your help!

Because, as Angie Hendershot explains, the future of the flint diaper bank and countless children are depending on it.