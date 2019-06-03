ABC12 Diaper Drive sets new record with $137,000 raised in 2019

(6/3/2019) - Students and adults, young and old helped set a new record for the annual ABC12 Diaper Drive, raising enough money for more than 1 million diapers.

The 2019 fundraising total was $137,197. Each dollar raised provides eight diapers, so 1.1 million diapers will be purchased to distribute to needy moms in Genesee County.

Thousands more diapers were contributed during the 12-hour fund drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31 at Elga Credit Union in Burton.

The fundraising total beat the record of more than $105,000 raised in 2018.

The record fundraising total includes an impressive $42,319 raised by students from nearly 30 schools who took part in the Dimes for Diapers program.

The students received small piggy banks to fill with Diaper Drive donations. The top three fundraising schools were Myers Elementary in Grand Blanc Township, Reid Elementary in Goodrich and St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing.

The Genesee District Dental Society contributed another $11,306 to the total, along with $15,000 from Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The ABC12 Diaper Drive benefits babies whose mothers cannot afford diapers. The annual effort was a reaction to stories of babies forced to stay in dirty diapers for days because their mothers could not afford to change them.

Many families were forced to decide whether they should be food, pay utility bills or buy diapers for their children.