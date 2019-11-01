ABC12 News at Noon: Chair-ity Fundraiser

(WJRT) - (11/01/19) - Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is hosting its first Signature 'Chair-ity' Fundraising Event Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Essentially... art on display for a good cause!

The event at the Genesys Banquet Center in Grand Blanc will include a display of unique chairs designed by local groups, artists and students from Catholic schools, to be auctioned off throughout the evening.

Money raised will help the non-profit organization continue to serve those in need throughout the community. Catholic Charities provides services like foster care and adoption, counseling, meal programs, a community closet, and more.

