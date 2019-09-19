ABC12 News at Noon: Davison Farmers' Market

(09/19/19) - The Davison Farmers' Market brought a full display of fruits, vegetables, sweets, and other goodies into the ABC12 studios on Thursday to share all the market has to offer.

Jessica and Sandy Coykendall highlighted the incredible array of products they have from vendors all across mid-Michigan and the state as they embrace the end of summer and beginning of fall harvest.

Be sure to check out the Autumn Craft Fair on September 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The market is open year round on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.