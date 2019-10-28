ABC12 News at Noon: Facing Chemotherapy

(10/28/19) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Over the last few weeks we've shared many stories about beating the odds, coping with loss, and the mission to boost research dollars and local patient support.

Monday on ABC12 News at Noon, Dr. Ashley Richardson, a breast surgeon with Comprehensive Breast Care, joined us to talk about facing chemotherapy with grace and confidence, not just fear of the unknown. Remember, you are not alone.

The following points were compiled by Comprehensive Breast Care to address some of the most common concerns:

1. Chemotherapy is not painful; most patients have little or no physical discomfort during chemotherapy. For those who do, it often is alleviated by mild doses of certain medications.

2. Most undergoing breast cancer chemotherapy will lose their hair unless they choose scalp cooling to prevent hair loss.

3. Patients experience different side effects and for varying lengths of time.

4. Women who want to have more children often are referred to a fertility expert prior to initiating chemotherapy. Some are given medication to suppress their ovaries intentionally prior to chemotherapy. Once chemotherapy is complete, the medication is discontinued. This may improve the return of ovarian function.

5. Certain foods may taste differently, and you may lose your appetite temporarily. In most cases, your tastes and appetite will return.

