ABC12 News at Noon: Fall into a Healthier You

(10/08/19) - Fall is a great time to take stock of your habits and make sure you're living your best life before the start of a new year.

The Bay County Medical Care Facility in Essexville is hosting a Fall Open House called "Fall into a Healthier You" on October 9 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The facility, located at 564 W. Hampton Rd, recently underwent some major renovations and offers 24-hour skilled nursing care, including rehabilitation, restorative nursing, wound care, intravenous therapy, and advanced respiratory care.

The open house will include free health screenings, a prescription drug take-back with the Hampton police department, free raffle prizes, tours, fresh seasonal goodies and Oreo the therapy goat will be greeting guests.

