ABC12 News at Noon: Fenton Jinglefest Preview

(12/05/19) - We're looking ahead to this weekend's Jinglefest event in Fenton, a festive way to get into the holiday spirit.

Listen in as Shelly Day from the Fenton and Linden Chamber of Commerce and Pat Lockwood from the Jinglefest Committee describe the fun you'll experience if you head Fenton on Saturday, December 7.

There's a lot going on including an evening glow parade, a Jinglejog 5K, a visit from Santa himself, live reindeer, and even fireworks!

Click here to learn more about the Fenton Jinglefest.