ABC12 News at Noon: Flint & Genesee Literacy Fair

(11/7/2019) - For some, literacy is a struggle. It's a problem that few are comfortable admitting, but you are certainly not alone and there are resources available to help you learn, so you can go after your dreams!

The Flint & Genesee Literacy Fair will be held Friday, November 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the lower level of GST Michigan Works! The address is 711 N. Saginaw Street in Flint.

"This event is for individuals that are ready to go back to school, get back to work, complete high school, sharpen their skills, or perhaps they just want to be able to read to their children at night," explains Danielle Brown, chairperson of Genesee County Literacy Coalition. "We can help!"

The goal is to share local resources available to assist adult learners with achieving their personal and professional academic goals.