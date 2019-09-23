Foster Coffee Co. opens third location in East Lansing

(09/23/2109) - "We love coffee, but we love community and people more."

Foster Coffee Company was founded on the belief of community and the people who make it thrive. The business began in Owosso, expanded to Flint and is now operating a third location, just opened in East Lansing.

The owners say, "We exist to foster community through coffee by partnering with other local businesses, city, civic, and non-profit organizations that serve people and build stronger relationships."

Listen in as the co-founders talk about the most recent venture and their commitment to giving back in each location they serve.

