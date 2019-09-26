ABC12 News at Noon: Frankenmuth Farmers Market

(09/26/19) - We're got a taste of Little Bavaria in our studio today as the Frankenmuth Farmers Market looks ahead to this weekend's unique event inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Watch as Chef Dietrich Bronner makes color-changing tea and performs a little ice cream magic! It's just a taste of some of the fun planned for their "Through the Looking Glass" event happening Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29.

There's a Mad Tea lunch option and a Queen's Dinner each day.

Your ticket can include admission to a show by the Frankenmuth Community Players at either showing time. Attend the tea before the show, the dinner after, or both - it's completely up to you! Click here for more information. You can also follow the market's Facebook page for updates.

The last day for the season at the Frankenmuth Farmers Market is Saturday, October 12.