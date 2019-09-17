ABC12 News at Noon: Friday Applewood Lecture Series

(09/17/19) - This month marks the launch of the Friday Applewood Lecture Series by Mott Community College.

There is something for everyone with nine lectures planned, everything from U.S. history, lighthouses and travel - to tackling homelessness, autism, and Flint's water crisis.

Tickets are $10 if you register in advance to attend or $20 at the door, which includes breakfast prior to the lecture and the chance to win door prizes.

The lectures are held at the Mott Regional Technology Center on one Friday each month from September through May. The goal is to “inspire, rejuvenate, stimulate, and refresh” the perspective of those who attend in an effort to inspire lifelong learning.

Click here to learn more about the speakers planned and to register for the event.