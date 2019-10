(10.10.19) - The Genesee County Animal Shelter joined us in-studio during ABC12 News at Noon on Thursday to introduce us to a sweet puppy, found abandoned and in need of a good forever home.

Soho is just under one year old and so sweet!

The shelter is always looking for volunteers too. If you'd like to get involved, there is a volunteer orientation planned for October 24.

Click here for more details about the event and adoptable pets at the shelter.