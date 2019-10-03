ABC12 News at Noon: Grand Blanc Farmers Market

(10/03/2019) - The Grand Blanc Farmers Market is winding down for the season, but there is still plenty to see and do!

On October 6, the market will host a Cut-A-Thon Charity Fundraiser to benefit Michigan's Children With Hair Loss. Come to the market with clean, dry hair and local volunteer stylists and barbers from around the community will donate their time to do cuts for the charity.

On October 13, the market is planning a Tents 'n Treats 'n Chalets Halloween-themed event in conjunction with the city's new Grand Chalet Shoppes. A costume contest is part of it, so wear your best outfit to the market!

The market is open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Visit their website here.