ABC12 News at Noon: Halloween in the Gardens

(10/25/19) - The season is coming to an end for Applewood Estates in Flint, but you have one last chance to enjoy the expansive property.

Come dressed in your favorite, family-friendly costume and trick-or-treat during this weekend's Halloween in the Gardens.

You'll be able to sample some of the things grown on the grounds, tour the home, take part in a costume parade and try out some fun Halloween themed activities. There will even be storytellers sharing their favorite spooky tales.

Applewood will be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project too, so there will be something for everyone.

The event is free from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on October 26 & 27.