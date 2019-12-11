Worth It Wednesday: Holiday Gift Ideas for the Kids 12.11.19

(12/11/19) - Happy Worth It Wednesday! This week, I have some of my favorite items for kids that would all make great gifts or stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Boogie Board Magic Sketch: This smart electronic notepad allows your child to draw, scribble, doodle, and erase easily. It is a reusable, portable, paperless device that never needs to be charged or plugged-in. It's Magic! Great for toddlers, children, and moms. ALL my kids like this, ages 2-10 years old. Use it on the go in the car to keep your child’s creative juices flowing and prevent boredom. Great for cars, airplanes and restaurants. Easily fits in a purse or backpack without the mess of crayons, markers, or chalk. Find the Magic Sketch at MyBoogieBoard.com.

Paint by Sticker Books: Find the sticker, peel the sticker, place the sticker. And sticker by sticker, a koala appears! Or an elephant, frog, red panda, puffin, peacock, snake, giraffe, tiger, or gorilla. And no mess to clean up! Designed for children ages 5 and up, Paint by Sticker Kids uses low-poly art—a computer style that renders 3-D images out of polygon shapes—and removable color stickers so that kids can create 10 vibrant works of art per book. The stickers are large, making them easy for children to pull of the pages. My 4-year-old could do these with little help from me. These books keep my kids entertained for awhile! It’s a quiet activity that would be great for trips or some quite time at home. There are a variety of themes like Zoo Animals, Under the Sea, and Unicorns! There are also books for Adults and my 8 and 10-year-old preferred the harder ones. The books are by Workman Publishing and can be found on Amazon starting at just $5.

Melissa and Doug Water Wow! Activity Pads: These reusable water coloring books for kids make a great take along activity for road trips, plane flights, and anywhere that requires a quite activity that will keep them busy! Each coloring with water book is a spiral bound pad that has 4 reusable pages and a refillable water pen that stores in the cover. These water painting books promote fine motor skills and early writing/reading skills. These would make a great gift for kids from ages 2 to 7 years. I find these just about everywhere: TJ Maxx, Kohls, Target and Walmart. The activity pads start at just $4.99 and can also be found on Amazon as a 3 pack.

Water Doodle Mat: This Mat works the same way the Melissa and Doug Water Wow books do, but it’s a large mat that can lay out on the floor and 2 or 3 kids can play together on it. It comes with 6 pens, a roller, stencils, shapes and more. The only thing needed is water! Kids can play tic-tac-toe, draw pictures together, color in the shapes, all over and over and over again. It's reusable and compact and a great deal at just $18! It's available on Amazon with Prime Shipping.

Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes for Kids by Rob Elliott: My 8 and 10-year-old are OBSESSED with jokes and this book has been thoroughly entertaining for them! And at under $5 it has been a great buy. What happens to race car drivers when they eat too much? They get indy-gestion. Laugh-Out-Loud Jokes for Kids provides children ages 7-10 many hours of fun and laughter. Young readers will have a blast sharing this collection of hundreds of one-liners, knock knock jokes, tongue twisters, and more with their friends and family! This mega-bestselling book will have children rolling on the floor with laughter and is sure to be a great gift idea for any child. Find it on Amazon!

But wait, there’s more! I am launching 12 Days of Worth It Giveaways! For the next 12 days I will be giving away awesome prize packs full of past Worth It Wednesday items and some new ones! A few days there will even be 2 winners. Find me on Instagram and Facebook. (or both to increase your chances of winning!) for all the details on how to enter. You can enter each day and there’s multiple ways to increase your entries. Today’s Prize Pack is ALL of the Worth It Wednesday items you saw in today’s show, so hurry and enter. It will be a fun 12 days with great prizes and lots of winners. Hope to see you there!

