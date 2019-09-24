ABC12 News at Noon: Humane Society of Genesee County

(WJRT) - (09/24/19) - The Humane Society of Genesee County is hoping to find a forever home for Choo-Choo and Caboose, two sweet cats who are very loving and in need of a special diet.

The shelter is also planning a big event in October to give pet owners a way to celebrate Halloween that includes their favorite furry friends.

The 13th Annual Trick for Treats event is Saturday, October 12 at Key-Lore Woof Woods Dog Park in Flushing. It's free to attend. You can dress your pet up and come out to enjoy a nice day at the dog park with treats, vendors, raffles and more!

Listen in as Lin Holmes shares more details today's community conversation on ABC12 News at Noon.

 
