ABC12 News at Noon: Meet Louise from the Humane Society of Genesee County

(10/22/19) - Our Shelter Pet of the Week is from the Humane Society of Genesee County. Louise is a friendly and very sweet senior dog. She is a 9-year-old pit mix who initially tested positive for heartworm, but is now healthy and ready for a new home! The shelter says she would do well in a home with older children.

Click here to adopt her or see other animals currently staying at the shelter.

The Flint Firebirds are holding an inaugural Pucks & Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Genesee County on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. Approved dogs can join you at the rink as long as you meet all of the requirements. Dogs in attendance will also get a free leash while supplies last. Shelter donations are also being accepted.

The Firebirds will face off against the Sudbury Wolves that evening at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

All of the details on attending the game can be found here.

