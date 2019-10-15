ABC12 News at Noon: Meet Pepper from the Shiawassee Humane Society

(10/15/19) - Kennel assistants Kaylie Brittain and Lori Beard from the Shiawassee Humane Society joined us for our community conversation at noon with Pepper who wasted no time getting comfortable on our couch!

She's a 2-year-old Pit Bill mix who has been adopted twice, but owners had life changes and were forced to bring her back to the shelter. As you can see, she is very sweet and gets along with other dogs.

Click here to view more adoptable pets. The shelter is located on Bennington Road in Owosso and is open from 11-5 Monday-Thursday and 11-4 Friday and Saturday.

