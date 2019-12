(12/31/19) - Meet Tron!

He's a 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback.

Craig Goulet with the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center said Tron is full of energy, would be a great family dog and needs plenty of room to run around.

You can find Tron at the Center at 800 Livingston Street in Bay City or call 989-894-0679.