ABC12 News at Noon: MiCareerQuest East 2019

(10/21/19) - This week, thousands of mid-Michigan students will get a unique, hands-on look at careers in high-demand industries as they look ahead to their own options after high school.

MiCareerQuest East will feature experts from a number of fields including advance manufacturing, construction, health sciences and information technology. The event is designed as a career exploration experience. Students in attendance will get to use the tools of the trade and talk with professionals who can share insight from doing such jobs every single day.

Jody Kerbyson, CEO of GST Michigan Works! joined us in studio to talk about the opportunity and the overall goal of exposing young-adults to careers they may not have considered or even realized existed

Students, teachers and counselors from Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee & Tuscola counties will take part.

MiCareerQuest East will be held at the Dort Federal Event Center Wednesday, October 23 from 8:00 .am. - 3:00 p.m. Click here to learn more about the event.

GST Michigan Works! is also holding a luncheon to mark National Apprenticeship Week on November 13. It is a free event aimed at showcasing the skilled trades careers. Registration is required, click here to get more details.