ABC12 News at Noon: Miss Martha Mae from the SCACC

(11/12/19) - Miss Martha Mae graced us with her presence on ABC12 News at Noon as this week's featured adoptable pet.

She's from the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center in Saginaw.

The shelter describes her has "the sweetest girl around, as long as all of the attention is on her." She has that little Miss Princess, only child type of attitude, so she would do best in a home with no other animals.

Miss Martha Mae is about 5-years-old and she has done well with children of all ages.

She has officially finished her heartworm treatment and has a clean bill of health, although she will need to make sure she is on Heartgard to protect her from getting heartworm again.

She enjoys car rides, naps, treats and is completely house broken! She enjoys toys, preferably the hard to destroy ones, as she will make it her only quest to conquer and destroy that squeaker.

