ABC12 News at Noon: Owosso Historic Home Tour

(09/20/19) - History on display! Saturday marks the 2019 Owosso Historic Home Tour, giving you access to some of the city's oldest and most well-known homes.

The tour runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with 10 homes, 6 museums, bonus tours, and 11 special events involving many local businesses and pop-up shops.

Organizers say this year’s home tour is bigger and better than ever! The bi-annual event is said to be one of the most anticipated happenings of the year.

ABC12 was joined by the Owosso Historical Commission on Friday to preview the tour.

You can get tickets online here.

You can also get them in person at the Curwood Castle, Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Owosso Farmers' Market.

For more information please call 989-723-2155 or 989-723-5149.

