ABC12 News at Noon: Parkinson's Exercise

(10/14/19) - A Parkinson's Disease diagnosis doesn't have to mean you miss out on physical activity, in fact, exercise has been shown to improve motor function and well-being.

Our community conversation on Monday featuring a mid-Michigan health club that offers unique classes specifically geared towards empowering people living with the neurological disorder.

Ascension Genesys Health Club and the University of Michigan-Flint Physical Therapy department have partnered to expand the reach and scope of their Parkinson's Exercise classes.

Classes are offered daily at the health club in Grand Blanc Township and weekly off-site at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Center in Flint.

Research shows that exercise has a disease modifying effect on Parkinson's Disease and has been shown to be important in improving motor function, mobility, and social outlook.

To learn more about the programs offered, call Ascension Genesys Health Club at (810) 606-7518 or click here for details online.

You can get involved in the fight against PD by taking part in two upcoming events: a Parkinson's Awareness Walk on October 26 and the Hero Games on February 29, 2020.

