ABC12 News at Noon: Real Men Wear Pink

(09/30/19) - October is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. It also marks the launch of this year's Real Men Wear Pink campaign through the American Cancer Society of Genesee County.

ABC12's own Matt Barbour will be participating as one of 16 local community members dedicated to raising money for the cause.

He'll be wearing a lot of pink this month and you can help him meet his fundraising goal of $2,500 by clicking here.

Debbie Pavone joined us in-studio to talk about how the money raised will help patients across mid-Michigan through research, support, and more.