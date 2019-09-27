ABC12 News at Noon: Reclaimed by Whaley

(09/27/19) - The Whaley Children's Center is opening a new boutique in downtown Flint called Reclaimed by Whaley.

All proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization that serves children the community. Whaley will also give foster children preferred employment opportunities to help them overcome some of the obstacles often faced when trying to find jobs.

Donations and a team of dedicated volunteers have helped to make the space really shine ahead of next week's grand opening. Additional donations will always be welcome.

Listen in as the President and CEO of Whaley talks about this unique effort, a first of it's kind effort for the center.

To learn more about Whaley Children's Center click here. Be sure to follow the Reclaimed by Whaley page on Facebook for updates.

A ribbon cutting is planned for Monday. The first day you can shop at the boutique is Tuesday, October 1. It will be open for business from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.