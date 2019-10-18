ABC12 News at Noon: Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra

(10/18/19) - The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra is launching its 2019-20 "Soul of the Symphony" season Saturday.

Maestro Fouad Fakhouri and board president Felicia Rose-Barry joined us Friday to talk about the experience of seeing a show, the hard work that goes into planning each performance and the talent you'll see on stage if you join them for an evening of celebrating the arts.

Symphonic Kaleidoscope opens Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m. featuring guest artist Igor Cetkovic, the SBSO's Principal Cellist.

Shows throughout the season are performed on stage at the historic Temple Theatre in Saginaw which only adds to the experience.

Click here to see the full schedule for the season and to buy tickets. You can also call (989) 754-7469.