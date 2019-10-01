ABC12 News at Noon: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control

(10/01/2019) - Two officers from the Saginaw County Animal Care & Control stopped by our ABC12 studios with a very special guest on Tuesday.

Meet Stevie! He's 8-years-old and has lived at the shelter since May. That makes him one of their longest current residents.

Stevie is so sweet and friendly, he gets to go on little field trips into local classrooms to visit with the kids for a change of scenery.

Call 989-797-4500 or click here to find out how Steve or any of the other animals can join your family!

The shelter is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.