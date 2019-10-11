ABC12 News at Noon: Save Our Holly Union Depot Contest

(10/11/19) - Holly is in the running to win a $150,000 grant that will help support the community's efforts to move and preserve the historic Holly Union Depot.

Photo: Village of Holly

The small village is one of just 20 locations selected nationwide to participate in the National Geographic "Vote Your Main Street" contest.

Holly needs your online votes to win! You can vote up to five every day here through October 29. The village says winning the grant will be a huge step forward in their ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the beloved building.

The money would be used to move the Holly Union Depot closer to the downtown district. Right now, it is vacant and not able to be used where it sits because of active rail line safety stipulations on either side. Listen in as Katy Golden, the Holly DDA Director and Cari Cuskey, a former HGTV host turned Holly business owner explain the reason why this contest is so vital to the village campaign to save the depot.

You can tour the depot yourself and learn more by stopping by during the village's annual Hollyween event on October 26.

Again, you can vote up to five times every single day, so be sure to spread the word and help Holly come out on top! Only your email address or a Facebook sign-in is needed. Click here for a direct link to the online contest. Click here to see the rich history explained by the National Park Service.