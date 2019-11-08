ABC12 News at Noon: Skate Midland Competition

(11/8/2019) - A record number of skaters will spend the day on the ice at the Midland Civic Arena for the 17th annual Skate Midland Competition on November 9.

More than 140 skaters from over 20 clubs from Michigan and Ohio will take part and you have a chance to check it out for as little or as long as you'd like.

The competition will run from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Skaters of all ages and various skill levels will perform a variety of routines.

There are also categories for Special Olympics and other skills like hockey, spins and jumps.

Admission is free.

Click here to learn more about the Midland Figure Skating Club.

