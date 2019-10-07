ABC12 News at Noon: Stop the Bleed

(10/07/19) - Every second counts when it comes to a life-threatening trauma. Would you know what to do?

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is teaming up with the Saginaw Police Department and various community groups to help give people the education they need to "see something, do something" through a national program called Stop the Bleed.

Listen in as Laura Walker, RN gives us an in-studio demonstration of the type of training they offer to people in hopes of bridging the gap before the arrival of emergency crews. She's the Injury Prevention Specialist at Covenant HealthCare.

The Stop the Bleed initiative includes tips that anyone can do to give the victim a better chance at survival after calling 911.