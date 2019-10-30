ABC12 News at Noon: Team Adalyn - Spread Your Sparkle Week

(10/30/19) - Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) are the most common birth defect and a local family has made it their mission to help other families in memory of their daughter Adalyn West.

November 1-8 is "Spread Your Sparkle" week and you can help support research and efforts to raise awareness about CHD by participating in a blood drive and ice cream social on Friday in Flushing.

Proceeds will help support the Adalyn Sparkle Heart Fund at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

to donate and be sure to follow Team Adalyn on Facebook for future updates.