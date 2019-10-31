ABC12 News at Noon: Trick-or-Treat Safety

(WJRT) - (10/31/19) - Trick-or-treating is a fun annual tradition, but there are a number of things you should remember before heading out to make sure it's not only fun, but safe!

Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Kramer joined us during our Halloween edition of ABC12 News at Noon to go over what you need to know.

- Wear light-colored or reflective clothing and make sure you carry a flashlight or glow stick to remain visible.

- Only accept treats at the door from homes with the porch light on and do not go inside.

- Children of any age should be accompanied by a parent or for older kids who go with friends, stay in a group.

- Do not cross streets between parked cars and if at all possible, use crosswalks.

- Stay in familiar neighborhoods that are populated and well-lit.

- Plan a route and be sure to let your parents know where you'll be.

- Make sure adults inspect candy prior to eating it. NEVER eat from an open package!

It is also important to follow local trick-or-treating times Click here for a list of mid-Michigan communities.

Drivers navigating the streets on Halloween should also be extra careful. Trooper Kramer says it's critical that everyone remembers that there will be a lot of children out and about, so make sure you're constantly scanning the area, especially side streets and neighborhoods.

There is also a Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry available to you, anytime of year, so you can avoid potential problem areas.

 
