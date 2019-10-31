ABC12 News at Noon: Trick-or-Treat Safety

(10/31/19) - Trick-or-treating is a fun annual tradition, but there are a number of things you should remember before heading out to make sure it's not only fun, but safe!

Photo: Pexels

Michigan State Police Trooper Steven Kramer joined us during our Halloween edition of ABC12 News at Noon to go over what you need to know.

- Wear light-colored or reflective clothing and make sure you carry a flashlight or glow stick to remain visible.

- Only accept treats at the door from homes with the porch light on and do not go inside.

- Children of any age should be accompanied by a parent or for older kids who go with friends, stay in a group.

- Do not cross streets between parked cars and if at all possible, use crosswalks.

- Stay in familiar neighborhoods that are populated and well-lit.

- Plan a route and be sure to let your parents know where you'll be.

- Make sure adults inspect candy prior to eating it. NEVER eat from an open package!

It is also important to follow local trick-or-treating times Click here for a list of mid-Michigan communities.

Drivers navigating the streets on Halloween should also be extra careful. Trooper Kramer says it's critical that everyone remembers that there will be a lot of children out and about, so make sure you're constantly scanning the area, especially side streets and neighborhoods.

There is also a Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry available to you, anytime of year, so you can avoid potential problem areas.

