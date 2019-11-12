ABC12 News at Noon: Turkey tips from John Henry's Meats in Millington

(11/12/19) - Thanksgiving is about two weeks away now and for many families having the perfect turkey is key, but it can also be stressful!

No need to worry though, we've got you covered.

Katie Angline, a third generation farmer spent time in our ABC12 studio to share insight on preparing an award-winning bird.

She's with John Henry's Meats in Millington. The farm prides itself on raising all natural, grass-fed, free-range beef, pork & poultry. The business ships anywhere in the Midwest and also has a vendor space at the Flint Farmers' Market.

Click here to learn more about the family-owned business.

