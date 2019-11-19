ABC12 News at Noon: Veterans Feastgiving in Frankenmuth

(11/18/19) - Calling all Veterans and Military members!

The Frankenmuth Farmers Market is partnering with the 1% Veteran Food Pantry to host 'Veterans Feastgiving.'

The event will be hosted 5-8pm Sunday, November 24 at the Frankenmuth Farmers Market.

All military members with an ID will receive a free roast turkey meal, complete with sides and desserts. Military dependents and children will be able to get meals for $5. Non-Military civilians can attend for $10.

All proceeds will benefit the pantry.

For more information click here.