ABC12 News at Noon expands to a full hour beginning Sept. 9

(9/3/2019) - ABC12's commitment to keeping Mid-Michigan informed is growing next week with an expansion of ABC12 News at Noon.

The producers of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" have decided to end the program, so ABC12 is embracing the opportunity to offer a full hour of news at noon beginning Sept. 9.

The extra 30 minutes will include local news, national headlines, new features presented by anchors Christine Winter and Matt Barbour with weather by Meteorologist Brad Sugden from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New features during the expanded ABC12 News at Noon include consumer alerts, entertainment highlights and a featured “Pet of the Day.” The "Dog of the Day" segment will continue airing at 4 p.m. while this new segment will focus on cats, hamsters, frogs, snakes, chinchillas and any other critters that viewers keep at home.

The expanded newscast also marks the return of an afternoon interview segment aimed at showcasing the best of Mid-Michigan -- inspirational stories, upcoming events, shelter animals in need of a home, fresh eats at the farmers market and more.

A new “Worth it Wednesday” segment with Kelsey, a local mother of six who’s excited to share some insider tips on incredible products and great ideas for your family is part of the expanded noon news. The segment is modeled after the Steals and Deals segment on "Good Morning America."

The daily Mr. Food recipes will remain a staple at noon, so you’ll still be able to get great ideas for ways to mix it up in the kitchen too.

If you’d like to be part of our expanded newscast, email your ideas to abc12news@abc12.com with the subject line: NOON REQUEST. We look forward to seeing you for a full hour, starting September 9!

