ABC12 accepts national Edward R. Murrow Award for 'Born Into Crisis' series

(10/15/2019) - ABC12 took home prestigious national recognition Monday evening for the third installment of the annual "Born Into Crisis" series.

Anchor Angie Hendershot accepted a national Edward R. Murrow Award in the Hard News category in New York City on Monday.

The award recognizes excellence for her February 2018 story "Born Into Crisis III," which looks at children born during the water crisis and how they are developing compared to their peers.

Hendershot reported the story while former photographer Timothy Robertson captured the video that accompanies it.