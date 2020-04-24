ABC12 hosting town hall with Gov. Whitmer

(4/24/2020) - ABC12 is partnering with two other Mid-Michigan television stations to offer a virtual town hall meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

ABC12's Angie Hendershot, WNEM's Frank Turner and Mid-Michigan Now's Mike Woolfolk will join Governor Whitmer to discuss the stay home orders, unemployment concerns and the state’s path to recovery.

The one-hour town hall will originate from ABC12’s studios but will be simulcast on all three stations from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The feed will also be available for TV stations across the state to simulcast.

The public is welcome to submit questions for Whitmer by emailing GovTownHall@abc12.com or posting on social media with the hashtag #MIGovTownHall. Record a video, send an email or tweet at us.